United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust cares for 66 Covid-19 patients in hospital

United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust was caring for 66 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on November 2 was up from 52 on the same day the previous week.

The number of beds at United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 increased by 65% in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 40.

Across England there were 7,510 people in hospital with Covid as of November 2, with 859 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has increased by 50% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 30%.