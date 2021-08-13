Firefighters discover body after car fire at Theddlethorpe

Lincolnshire Police.

In a statement issued today (Friday) a Lincolnshire Police spokesperson said: “Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue alerted to us to a body of an adult in the back seat of a car at 8.24pm on Thursday, August 12, after they extinguished a fire.”

Detective Inspector Paul Coleman said: “At this early stage of our investigation it is not yet clear how the car fire started or the full circumstances that led to this individual’s death.

“We are working hard in conjunction with the Fire Investigation officer to establish who this was and what has happened.

“We would ask that people do not speculate but instead contact Lincolnshire Police with any information they may have that would assist this investigation.

“Numerous enquiries are ongoing and we remain at the scene.

“Brickyard Lane has been closed while this continues.