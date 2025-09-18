Lincolnshire Co-op’s Louth travel branch reopens following £160K makeover

In celebration of its reopening, the travel branch is offering customers £50 per person off bookings and the opportunity to win £250 when they pop into branch.

There will be a drop-in VIP event on Saturday September 27, giving locals the chance to tour the site, and offering prosecco upon arrival.

Inside, customers will see a space that celebrates travel, designed to inspire new adventures.

There are tables shaped like plane wings, portholes on the wall next to desks, giving the illusion of looking out to sea, and LED signs that say ‘lounge’ and ‘departures’ hanging from the ceilings.

Tea and coffee facilities are available, positioned on top of a cupboard designed to look like an aeroplane trolley, and a new space for quick drop-ins has been created.

Light features and colour choices brighten the space, alongside a wall mural which resembles big windows commonly seen in airports.

Rachael Bilcliffe, Branch Manager at Lincolnshire Co-op’s Louth travel branch, said: “The whole team loves the new look, and we have had some fantastic feedback from our wonderful customers, who love how modern and fresh the space feels.

“One big difference is the waiting area, which is reminiscent of an airport lounge, and allows our customers to enjoy freshly brewed coffee and watch inspiring travel footage on the TV.”

The business’s cyclical refresh plan will see work take place at around 40 Lincolnshire Co-op trading outlets each year, requiring an estimated investment of £5 million annually.

Louth is the first travel outlet to undergo a cyclical refresh as part of this programme, and the design elements introduced will form a template for future travel branch refits.

1 . Overview of the branch.jpg A view of the interior of the new-look branch. Photo: Morgan Christian

2 . Tea and coffee facilities on airport trolley.jpg Tea and coffee facilities on an airport trolley. Photo: Morgan Christian

3 . Airport cushions on chairs.jpg Airport themed cushions on chairs. Photo: Morgan Christian

4 . LED signage.jpg Airport style signage. Photo: Morgan Christian