Her Majesty the Queen is celebrating her Platinum Jubilee during a new Bank Holiday from Thursday to Sunday June 2 to 5, but there is still a question mark over how this will be celebrated in Skegness.

Arts Council England and UK Community Foundations have announced £390,764 for 60 voluntary and community organisations across the East Midlands to put creativity at the heart of their celebrations for Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in June 2022.

The Let’s Create Jubilee Fund will ensure that thousands of people from communities all across England will have the opportunity to take part in exciting creative events – all in celebration of the Platinum Jubilee. From puppetry and story creation, through to making crowns, carnival and art trails, there will be a huge range of exciting activities for people of all ages and backgrounds to get involved in.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Made possible thanks to National Lottery players and administered by UK Community Foundations on behalf of the Arts Council, the Let’s Create Jubilee Fund will support a huge range of projects throughout England.

Belchford & Fulletby Parish Council is set to receive £2,291 towards their celebrations, The Sessions House CIC, Spilsby, will receive £3,800, and Mimi’s Mission in Louth will be granted £1,060.

Mimi’s Mission has confirmed that the charity will be creating a large mosaic . Using new and recycled materials the community will join together to create a scene incorporating local villages and the Jubilee celebration.

Hayley Hodson, chairperson at Mimi’s Mission “We are very excited and honoured to have been awarded the funding to create a piece of art with a local artist and the community. The funding will allow Mimi’s Mission to continue our mission of community cohesion, uniting the community and creating a piece of art to commemorate Her Majesty, The Queens, Platinum Jubilee.