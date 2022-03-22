No Caption ABCDE EMN-220321-093432001

David Summers, who is also town crier for Sandliands, Trusthorpe, Sutton on Sea, as well as Alford and Skegness on a temporary basis, married Sue at Louth Register Office on Saturday.

The couple actually met at one of the events David was working at, and as he knew her son and daughter-in-law quite well, the couple soon became acquainted.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Then when Sue had a knee operation four years ago, her daughter-in-law asked David to give Sue a call to cheer her up, and they ended up chatting for hours.

“After that we were ringing each other all the time and that was that really,” David recalled.

The couple decided to get married a couple of years ago and decided to move in together first.

David said: “We were in Mablethorpe shopping for cushions and as it was in Covid-times and only one person was allowed in a shop at a time, we ended up looking in the window of a jewellers next door - we left without buying cushions, but with an engagement ring instead!”

The couple decided to wait to get married until one of Sue’s grand-daughters returned from Chile so they could have all their family around them when they tied the knot.

David and Sue were married on Saturday morning - David in his full town crier regalia - surrounded by their close friends and family, and David said it couldn’t have gone better:

“It was a brilliant day, he said, “The sun shone and everyone was in a happy and celebratory mood.”

The happy couple are now setting off for a honeymoon to Portugal, and when they return, preparations will begin again for David’s biggest adventure yet.

The Town Crier World Championships will be held in Nova Scotia in August 2023 after a three-year delay, and David is one of 24 delegates from all over the world to be invited.