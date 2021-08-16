Police update after fatal car fire at Theddlethorpe

Lincolnshire Police

Firefighters discovered the body of an adult in the back seat of a car in Brickyard Lane shortly before 8.30pm on Thursday August 12, after they had extinguished a fire.

At the time, Detective Inspector Paul Coleman said: “At this early stage of our investigation it is not yet clear how the car fire started or the full circumstances that led to this individual’s death.

“We are working hard in conjunction with the Fire Investigation officer to establish who this was and what has happened.

“We would ask that people do not speculate but instead contact Lincolnshire Police with any information they may have that would assist this investigation.

“Numerous enquiries are ongoing and we remain at the scene. We are appealing for anyone with any information to contact us on 101.”

This afternoon, Lincolnshire Police issued an update which confirmed that, following an ‘extensive investigation’, they are not treating the death is not being treated as suspicious.

A police spokesman said: “We believe the man to be a local man, in his 40s. Next of kin are aware and formal identification is yet to take place.

“The matter has now been passed to the coroner’s office.