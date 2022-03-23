Alex Rutherford-Doak from the Woodland Trust planting trees at the Woolpack Inn, Louth. EMN-220317-101422001

Billy O’Flynn, the landlord of the Woolpack in Louth, has been busy renovating the pub with the ethos of the four innate human needs - home cooked food, alcohol, like-minded company and now, something to read as recent improvements to the dining rooms include a library area.

As part of the ongoing improvement work at the Woolpack, Mr O’Flynn has also recently teamed up with local environmental group Transition Town Louth and national charity the Woodland Trust to plant six new trees - three silver birch and three rowans - from the Woodland Trust’s pledge to plant 60,000 new trees.

Alex Rutherford-Doak of the Woodland Trust said: “Street trees play such an important role in the fight against climate change, they reduce air and noise pollution in cities and towns and they can help prevent flooding.”

Mr O’Flynn said: “It has been great reaching out to the wider community of Louth and teaming up with Transition Town, they really are doing some great work.