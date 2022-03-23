Billy O’Flynn, the landlord of the Woolpack in Louth, has been busy renovating the pub with the ethos of the four innate human needs - home cooked food, alcohol, like-minded company and now, something to read as recent improvements to the dining rooms include a library area.
As part of the ongoing improvement work at the Woolpack, Mr O’Flynn has also recently teamed up with local environmental group Transition Town Louth and national charity the Woodland Trust to plant six new trees - three silver birch and three rowans - from the Woodland Trust’s pledge to plant 60,000 new trees.
Alex Rutherford-Doak of the Woodland Trust said: “Street trees play such an important role in the fight against climate change, they reduce air and noise pollution in cities and towns and they can help prevent flooding.”
Mr O’Flynn said: “It has been great reaching out to the wider community of Louth and teaming up with Transition Town, they really are doing some great work.
“The Woolpack has been involved in many charity events in the past, including organising a charity rugby match with The Wheatsheaf Inn to raise money for Demi Knight Cancer Treatment Fund, but working with Transition Town has also introduced us to the work of the Woodland Trust. We are very grateful to the Transition Town volunteers for helping us plant the trees and to the Woodland Trust for supplying them.”