Josh Mowbray, 16, walking Hadrian's Wall for Ukraine appeal. EMN-220903-110933001

Josh Mowbray, 16, is raising funds for the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC)’s Ukraine appeal by walking an 89 mile coast-to-coast, four-day walk of Hadrian’s Wall accompanied by his dad, Richard.

His plan was originally intended to raise funds for his World Challenge Expedition to Ecuador with his school – Queen Elizabeth Grammar School in Alford – this summer but aftr being moved by the plight of those fleeing Ukraine, he has decided that others need his fundraising efforts more and so changed to raise money for Disasters Emergency Committee.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The tough route will see Josh set off from Bowness-on-Solway in Cumbria and walk cross-country through the north of England, through Carisle, Heddon and finally finishing in Tynemouth.

Josh said: “The 89-mile walk along the wall is more normally done as a six to ten day trek but we like a challenge so have decided to do it in four days!

“It will be hilly, hard and I’m sure there will be blisters, but if raising money for DEC can go some way towards helping ease the suffering of those in Ukraine, then it will be something I’ll be proud to have been a part of.”

Josh’s mum Katherine said: “We are super proud that he’s made this decision and so would love to get him in the public eye to smash his current target of £2,000.”

Every pound donated by the public to the DEC appeal will be matched by the UK government up to £25 million.