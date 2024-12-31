Community cafe shortlisted for award

An image from the opening of the centre and cafe last year. Photo supplied

East Midlands Railway has announced that several of its innovative projects have been shortlisted for the prestigious Community Rail Awards 2025 and a Market Rasen project is among those in the running.

The UK-wide Community Rail Awards recognise the unsung heroes of the community rail world for their hard work and dedication.

There are numerous projects shortlisted that were funded by EMR’s Community Fund, including a station adoption scheme in Boston.

In the shortlist for the Empowering Diverse Groups Category is the community cafe on Market Rasen Station.

Last year, the county council made the former grade II listed railway station building a new home for its day care centre for adults with learning disabilities after its previous building failed to meet current needs.

The adult care day opportunities service had been based at the Old Health Clinic in the town’s Gordon Field. The station building closed in 1995 and became redundant and run down but was purchased by Lindum Group at auction in 2014. A community interest company was formed and brought the building back to use after a £700,000 restoration project.

Last year, the adult special educational needs group transformed an unused room at Market Rasen Station into a thriving community cafe.

The day centre’s service users gained experience serving the public by running the café alongside the heritage display area.

The project provided essential life skills and work experience, culminating in a confidence-building train trip for the participants. The winners will be revealed at an awards ceremony in Newcastle on March 13.