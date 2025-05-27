Crucial upgrades this week to modernise Lincolnshire level crossings

Holton le Moor level crossing. Photo: Network Rail.

Essential renewal work is set to begin this Friday (May 31) at four key Lincolnshire level crossings, with nearly £1 million being invested to improve safety and reliability.

Passengers and motorists are being reminded to plan ahead for longer journey times during vital improvements at Holton le Moor, Brigg, Butterswood and Little London level crossings.

At Holton le Moor level crossing, the A46 will be closed from 10.30pm on Friday May 31 to 6am on Monday June 2. Network Rail teams will assist pedestrians requiring safe crossing.

An additional closure, now rescheduled to overnight hours to reduce disruption, will be in place from 9pm on Saturday June 7 to 9am on Sunday June 8 to complete outstanding work.

The crossing on Bigby Road, Brigg will be closed from 8pm on Monday June 2 to 7am on Thursday June 5. A temporary signed footpath will be available throughout.

Butterswood level crossing in Goxhill and Little London level crossing in Stallingborough will be closed from 9am on Saturday May 31 to 12.30pm on Sunday June 8 with traffic management in place.

According to Network Rail, the comprehensive upgrades include replacing deck units, cill beams (the interface between tarmac and railway), tarmac and road markings, which will renew decades-old equipment and make future maintenance more efficient and cost-effective.

While the work is ongoing, buses will replace trains between Cleethorpes and Barnetby. Passengers are being urged to check www.nationalrail.co.uk before they travel.

Road diversion routes will be in place and clearly signposted throughout the closure periods.

Robin Stevens, asset engineer for Network Rail, said: "This significant investment will deliver more reliable infrastructure, requiring less frequent maintenance in the future and helping to keep both road and rail users safe.

“We would like to thank the local community for their patience and understanding while the essential work takes place.”

Philippa Cresswell, customer experience director for East Midlands Railway, said: “We recommend customers planning to travel between Leicester and Cleethorpes between Saturday May 31 and Sunday June 8 to check their journey in advance of travelling. Rail replacement buses will be in place between Cleethorpes and Barton-on-Humber, with trains terminating at Lincoln.

“We would like to thank our customers for their patience whilst Network Rail carry out this crucial renewal work on the level crossings in Lincolnshire”.

EMR services will be affected between Cleethorpes and Barton-upon-Humber/Lincoln/Leicester/Nottingham.

Leicester - Grimsby/Cleethorpes services will terminate at Lincoln with rail replacement buses from Lincoln onwards.

No trains will run between Cleethorpes and Barton-on-Humber. A rail replacement bus service will run between Cleethorpes and Barton-on-Humber, calling at missing stations.

TransPennine Express services will be affected between Cleethorpes and Liverpool Lime Street.

Buses will replace trains between Scunthorpe and Cleethorpes from Saturday May 31 until 2pm on Sunday June 8.

For more information on the changes to train services, visit: https://www.nationalrail.co.uk/engineering-works/cleethorpes-31-may-20250531/