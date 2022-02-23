No Caption ABCDE EMN-220218-114509001

Kevin Smith – who runs Focus Bikes, which will operate the Wolds Cycle Park near South Willingham – believes the park will not only promote a healthy and active lifestyle, but also provide economic and environmental improvements to the area.

He said: “For several years, I have been looking to create a cycle park in Lincolnshire.

“Even though there are many passionate off-road cyclists across the county, there isn’t a single purpose-built facility to cater for them within Lincolnshire’s borders.

“The Lincolnshire Wolds is the perfect spot for this kind of project, and we are fortunate to have found an ideal location on the Hainton Estate.

“The site provides excellent undulation and is easy for cyclists to use, but is also well screened from public highways and byways with minimal visual impact on the surrounding area.”

Kevin added: “This cycle park will give people of all ages and abilities the chance to access an area of the Wolds that is currently unavailable to the public, allowing them to engage in a healthy, low impact sport and quietly enjoy the natural beauty of our county.”

Coun Patricia Bradwell OBE, deputy leader of Lincolnshire County Council, believes the health benefits of the park are a significant positive.

She said: ““We have seen during the pandemic more people taking up cycling and the cycle park will offer the opportunity to safely continue these activities. The Wolds Cycle Park will provide a safe environment for adults and families to get outdoors on their cycles.

“The Wolds are a fantastic destination for visitors from across Lincolnshire and beyond, so having a location and activity that people can really enjoy is a great addition.”

Once fully open, the park will provide employment for between 10 and 20 people.

There will also hopefully be significant economic benefits for other businesses in the area - shops, holiday accommodation, restaurants and pubs.

The proposals for the project are currently being pulled together by Louth-based Lincs Design Consultancy (LDC).

Daniel Sharp, director at LDC, said: “The critical design element of the park is that it creates a net gain for both the local ecosystem and its biodiversity.

“The trail itself will be incredibly low-impact. All features will be constructed with soil from the site and dressed with fine limestone, so they are less impactful on the environment than a farm track, for example.

“The carbon footprint of the build will be offset by the planting of grasses and wildflowers on the site, with the highly-efficient visitor centre building sitting sympathetically within the landscape whilst being both practical and user friendly.

“Overall, the park will sit hidden in the fold of the Wolds, with its whole ethos centred around an approach that is low impact and sympathetic to its environment.”