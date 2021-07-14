Overnight resurfacing set for Market Rasen road

Roadworks.

The road will be completely resurfaced from the junction with Lammas Leas Road near the Tesco store, to near the town sign at the south of Market Rasen

Work will take place overnight, starting on Monday, July 19 (8pm to 6am) and is expected to take seven nights.

Whilst work takes place, traffic will be diverted out of Market Rasen on the A631, then south on the B1225, and west on the A157 to Wragby to rejoin the B1202.

And vice versa for northbound traffic heading to Market Rasen.

Karen Cassar, assistant director for highways at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “This section of Linwood Road has reached the end of its life, and so we’re bringing it up to standard, providing a much smoother and safer road surface, as part of this summer’s maintenance programme.

“Resurfacing and patching are just part of the multi-million pound scheme of work we do every year to maintain and improve our road network.

“Despite work taking place overnight to reduce disruption, I know the road closure here will be inconvenient for some residents. So thank you for bearing with us whilst we improve your local road.”