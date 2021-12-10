STAR PROPERTY: A home fit for a pharaoh – four-bedroom property capped by pyramidion window

The four-bedroom bungalow in Kirkby on Bain, near Woodhall Spa, is laid around a central living space that is capped by a pyramidion window. In addition to the four bedrooms (three of which have en suite facilities), a snug and dining kitchen with pantry are also accessed from the sitting area. The 1970s property is based in 3.5 acres on land, the majority of which is laid out as a stunning rear garden with more than 100 trees, seating and rockery areas, as well as vegetable planters, paddock and a range of outbuildings. It is on the market through Robert Bell & Company priced at £750,000. For more information, call 01526 353333.