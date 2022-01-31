STAR PROPERTY: Sprawling five-bedroom home with pool, hot tub and sauna

The property in Main Road, Quadring, near Boston, is accessed via private electric double gates and a sweeping gravelled driveway. In addition to the swimming pool complex (which is home to 40 solar panels), it includes: four reception rooms, a breakfast kitchen, a pantry, five bedrooms (three with en suite facilities), a conservatory, and double garage. There is also a section next to an additional, single garage which could become an annexe, with it featuring an entrance hall, kitchen, shower room, office (a potential lounge), studio, and two rooms that could act as bedrooms. It is on the market through Sharman Burgess, priced at £675,000. Enquiries to 01205 361161.