Keelby Village Hall was built in Victorian times. Photo: Keelby Village Hall

Works to update the Grade-II listed village hall, including replacing a failed flat roof, have been completed in Keelby.

With gothic architecture including a tower complete with battlements, Keelby Village Hall sits proudly in the heart of the village close to the St Bartholemew’s church. The community building was first built in 1897 before being substantially extended in 1910. Since 1982 the building has been managed and maintained by a Village Hall Committee.

Over the summer, a substantial programme of works was completed to repair and upgrade the hall, including replacing an area of failed flat roof and updating the electrics. The work was funded via a combination of the Hall’s own fundraising, the West Lindsey District Council’s Community Facilities Fund and the Platinum Jubilee Village Halls Small Grant Fund from ACRE (Action with Communities in Rural England).

Bryan Nelson, a leading Committee member, said: “We are constantly seeking ways to further improve Keelby’s award-winning Village Hall and all it has to offer not only for now, but also for the future. The completion of these projects means we can provide an even better experience for our many existing users and attract even more people to take advantage of our remarkable venue”.

To celebrate the completion of the work the Committee has arranged an Open Day, to be held on Saturday, 9th November from 10.00 a.m. – 2.00 p.m. Visitors will be able to see all of the hall’s facilities and find out more about how they can use the building including what events and acitivites are planned over the coming months.