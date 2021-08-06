116 further coronavirus cases in North Lincolnshire

A Coronavirus testing centre in Dalston, east London. There were a further 6,042 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK as of 9am on Saturday, taking the overall number to 429,277. A further 34 deaths were recorded.

The number of coronavirus cases in North Lincolnshire increased by 116 in the last 24 hours, official figures show.

A total of 13,043 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in North Lincolnshire when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on August 6 (Friday), up from 12,927 on Thursday.

The rate of infection in North Lincolnshire now stands at 7,550 cases per 100,000 people, lower than the England average of 9,289.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 31,442 over the period, to 6,014,023.

However, there were no new coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in North Lincolnshire.

The dashboard shows 305 people had died in the area by August 6 (Friday) – which was unchanged from Thursday.

It means there has been one death in the past week, which is the same as the previous week.

They were among 11,238 deaths recorded across Yorkshire and The Humber.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in North Lincolnshire.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.

The figures also show that nearly three-quarters of people in North Lincolnshire have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 103,483 people had received both jabs by August 5 (Thursday) – 72% of those aged 18 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

Across England, 73% of people aged 18 and above had received a second dose of the jab.