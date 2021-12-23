148 further coronavirus cases in North Lincolnshire

A Coronavirus testing centre in Dalston, east London. There were a further 6,042 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK as of 9am on Saturday, taking the overall number to 429,277. A further 34 deaths were recorded.

The number of coronavirus cases in North Lincolnshire increased by 148 in the last 24 hours, official figures show.

A total of 28,054 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in North Lincolnshire when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on December 23 (Thursday), up from 27,906 on Wednesday.

The rate of infection in North Lincolnshire now stands at 16,240 cases per 100,000 people, lower than the England average of 17,704.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 122,448 over the period, to 11,769,921.

However, there were no new coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in North Lincolnshire.

The dashboard shows 343 people had died in the area by December 23 (Thursday) – which was unchanged from Wednesday.

It means there have been no deaths in the past week, which is a decrease on two the previous week.

They were among 13,083 deaths recorded across Yorkshire and The Humber.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in North Lincolnshire.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.

The figures also show that three-quarters of people in North Lincolnshire have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 120,762 people had received both jabs by December 22 (Wednesday) – 77% of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

Across England, 82% of people aged 12 and above had received a second dose of the jab.