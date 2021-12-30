1,598 further coronavirus cases in North Lincolnshire

A Coronavirus testing centre in Dalston, east London. There were a further 6,042 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK as of 9am on Saturday, taking the overall number to 429,277. A further 34 deaths were recorded.

The number of coronavirus cases in North Lincolnshire increased by 1,598 in the last six days, official figures show.

A total of 29,652 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in North Lincolnshire when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on December 29 (Wednesday), up from 28,054 on Thursday.

The rate of infection in North Lincolnshire now stands at 17,165 cases per 100,000 people, lower than the England average of 18,891.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 790,005 over the period, to 12,559,926.

However, there were no new coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest six-day period in North Lincolnshire.

The dashboard shows 343 people had died in the area by December 29 (Wednesday) – which was unchanged from Thursday.

It means there have been no deaths in the past week, which is the same as the previous week.

They were among 13,117 deaths recorded across Yorkshire and The Humber.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in North Lincolnshire.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.

The figures also show that more than three-quarters of people in North Lincolnshire have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 121,015 people had received both jabs by December 28 (Tuesday) – 78% of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

Across England, 82% of people aged 12 and above had received a second dose of the jab.