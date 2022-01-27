243 further coronavirus cases and one more death recorded in North Lincolnshire

A Coronavirus testing centre in Dalston, east London. There were a further 6,042 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK as of 9am on Saturday, taking the overall number to 429,277. A further 34 deaths were recorded.

The number of coronavirus cases in North Lincolnshire increased by 243 in the last 24 hours, official figures show – and one more death was recorded.

A total of 39,582 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in North Lincolnshire when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on January 27 (Thursday), up from 39,339 on Wednesday.

The rate of infection in North Lincolnshire now stands at 22,913 cases per 100,000 people, lower than the England average of 24,433.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 96,155 over the period, to 16,245,474.

People with a positive lateral flow test no longer need to take a follow-up PCR test to confirm the result unless they have coronavirus symptoms.

UK case numbers currently only include LFT results for England and Northern Ireland, with lateral flow testing data for Scotland due to be added in the coming weeks.

There was also one more coronavirus death recorded in the latest 24-hour period in North Lincolnshire.

The dashboard shows 365 people had died in the area by January 27 (Thursday) – up from 364 on Wednesday.

It means there have been nine deaths in the past week, which is an increase on six the previous week.

They were among 13,745 deaths recorded across Yorkshire and The Humber.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in North Lincolnshire.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

The figures also show that four in five people in North Lincolnshire have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 123,070 people had received both jabs by January 26 (Wednesday) – 79% of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

Across England, 84% of people aged 12 and above had received a second dose of the jab.