61 further coronavirus cases in North Lincolnshire

The number of coronavirus cases in North Lincolnshire increased by 61 in the last 24 hours, official figures show.

A total of 25,690 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in North Lincolnshire when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on December 3 (Friday), up from 25,629 on Thursday.

The rate of infection in North Lincolnshire now stands at 14,871 cases per 100,000 people, lower than the England average of 15,566.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 50,573 over the period, to 10,379,647.

However, there were no new coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in North Lincolnshire.

The dashboard shows 340 people had died in the area by December 3 (Friday) – which was unchanged from Thursday.

It means there has been one death in the past week, which is a decrease on two the previous week.

They were among 12,891 deaths recorded across Yorkshire and The Humber.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in North Lincolnshire.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.

The figures also show that three-quarters of people in North Lincolnshire have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 119,153 people had received both jabs by December 2 (Thursday) – 76% of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

Across England, 81% of people aged 12 and above had received a second dose of the jab.