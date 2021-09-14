81 further coronavirus cases and two more deaths recorded in North Lincolnshire

A Coronavirus testing centre in Dalston, east London. There were a further 6,042 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK as of 9am on Saturday, taking the overall number to 429,277. A further 34 deaths were recorded.

The number of coronavirus cases in North Lincolnshire increased by 81 in the last 24 hours, official figures show – and two more deaths were recorded.

A total of 16,436 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in North Lincolnshire when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on September 14 (Tuesday), up from 16,355 on Monday.

The rate of infection in North Lincolnshire now stands at 9,514 cases per 100,000 people, lower than the England average of 11,030.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 26,251 over the period, to 7,282,810.

There were also two more coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in North Lincolnshire.

The dashboard shows 316 people had died in the area by September 14 (Tuesday) – up from 314 on Monday.

It means there have been two deaths in the past week, which is a decrease on three the previous week.

They were among 11,753 deaths recorded across Yorkshire and The Humber.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in North Lincolnshire.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

The figures also show that more than three-quarters of people in North Lincolnshire have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 115,381 people had received both jabs by September 13 (Monday) – 78% of those aged 16 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

Across England, 81% of people aged 16 and above had received a second dose of the jab.