83 further coronavirus cases and one more death recorded in North Lincolnshire

A Coronavirus testing centre in Dalston, east London. There were a further 6,042 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK as of 9am on Saturday, taking the overall number to 429,277. A further 34 deaths were recorded.

The number of coronavirus cases in North Lincolnshire increased by 83 in the last 24 hours, official figures show – and one more death was recorded.

A total of 23,098 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in North Lincolnshire when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on November 9 (Tuesday), up from 23,015 on Monday.

The rate of infection in North Lincolnshire now stands at 13,371 cases per 100,000 people, lower than the England average of 14,064.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 32,785 over the period, to 9,366,676.

There was also one more coronavirus death recorded in the latest 24-hour period in North Lincolnshire.

The dashboard shows 335 people had died in the area by November 9 (Tuesday) – up from 334 on Monday.

It means there have been six deaths in the past week, which is an increase on none the previous week.

They were among 12,549 deaths recorded across Yorkshire and The Humber.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in North Lincolnshire.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

The figures also show that three-quarters of people in North Lincolnshire have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 118,184 people had received both jabs by November 8 (Monday) – 76% of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

Across England, 80% of people aged 12 and above had received a second dose of the jab.