83 further coronavirus cases in North Lincolnshire

A Coronavirus testing centre in Dalston, east London. There were a further 6,042 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK as of 9am on Saturday, taking the overall number to 429,277. A further 34 deaths were recorded.

The number of coronavirus cases in North Lincolnshire increased by 83 in the last 24 hours, official figures show.

A total of 13,504 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in North Lincolnshire when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on August 11 (Wednesday), up from 13,421 on Tuesday.

The rate of infection in North Lincolnshire now stands at 7,817 cases per 100,000 people, lower than the England average of 9,498.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 29,260 over the period, to 6,146,800 – although the latest figure does not include the number of new cases in Wales due to a technical issue reported by Public Health Wales.

However, there were no new coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in North Lincolnshire.

The dashboard shows 306 people had died in the area by August 11 (Wednesday) – which was unchanged from Tuesday.

It means there has been one death in the past week, which is the same as the previous week.

They were among 11,301 deaths recorded across Yorkshire and The Humber.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in North Lincolnshire.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.

The figures also show that three-quarters of people in North Lincolnshire have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 105,394 people had received both jabs by August 10 (Tuesday) – 73% of those aged 18 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

Across England, 75% of people aged 18 and above had received a second dose of the jab.