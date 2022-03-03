91 further coronavirus cases in North Lincolnshire

A Coronavirus testing centre in Dalston, east London. There were a further 6,042 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK as of 9am on Saturday, taking the overall number to 429,277. A further 34 deaths were recorded.

The number of coronavirus cases in North Lincolnshire increased by 91 in the last 24 hours, official figures show.

A total of 45,578 cases had been confirmed in North Lincolnshire when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on March 3 (Thursday), up from 45,487 on Wednesday.

The cumulative rate of infection in North Lincolnshire, which covers the whole pandemic, stands at 26,384 cases per 100,000 people, far lower than the England average of 28,560.

In England, Scotland and Northern Ireland, if one person tests positive for the virus more than 90 days after the first infection, two infection episodes will be recorded, according to the UK Health Security Agency.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 45,375 over the period, to 19,074,696.

There were no new coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in North Lincolnshire.

The dashboard shows 381 people had died in the area by March 3 (Thursday) – which was unchanged from Wednesday.

It means there has been one death in the past week.

They were among 14,360 deaths recorded across Yorkshire and The Humber.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in North Lincolnshire.

The UKHSA cautioned that today's Covid-19 death figures in England include some not reported yesterday, due to a technical issue.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.

The figures also show that nearly two-thirds of people in North Lincolnshire have received a booster dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 100,330 people had received a booster or third dose by March 2 (Wednesday) – 64% of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

A total of 124,835 people (80%) had received two jabs by that date.

Across England, 66% of people aged 12 and above had received a booster.