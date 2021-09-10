93 further coronavirus cases in North Lincolnshire

The number of coronavirus cases in North Lincolnshire increased by 93 in the last 24 hours, official figures show.

A total of 16,127 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in North Lincolnshire when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on September 10 (Friday), up from 16,034 on Thursday.

The rate of infection in North Lincolnshire now stands at 9,336 cases per 100,000 people, higher than the England average of 10,884.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 36,734 over the period, to 7,168,806.

However, there were no new coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in North Lincolnshire.

The dashboard shows 314 people had died in the area by September 10 (Friday) – which was unchanged from Thursday.

It means there has been one death in the past week, which is a decrease on three the previous week.

They were among 11,699 deaths recorded across Yorkshire and The Humber.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in North Lincolnshire.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.

The figures also show that more than three-quarters of people in North Lincolnshire have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 114,780 people had received both jabs by September 9 (Thursday) – 78% of those aged 16 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

Across England, 80% of people aged 16 and above had received a second dose of the jab.