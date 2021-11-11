Drop in visits to A&E at the Northern Lincolnshire and Goole Trust last month

Fewer patients visited A&E at the Northern Lincolnshire and Goole Trust last month – but attendances were higher than over the same period last year, figures reveal.
NHS England figures show 11,960 patients visited A&E at Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust in October.
That was a drop of 3% on the 12,294 visits recorded during September, but 7% more than the 11,201 patients seen in October 2020.
The figures show attendances were below the levels seen before the coronavirus pandemic – in October 2019, there were 12,768 visits to A&E at the Northern Lincolnshire and Goole Trust.
The majority of attendances last month were via major A&E departments – those with full resuscitation equipment and 24-hour consultant-led care – while 3% were via minor injury units.
Across England, A&E departments received 2.2 million visits last month.
That was an increase of 2% compared to September, and 36% more than the 1.6 million seen during October 2020.
At Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust:
In October:
There were 84 booked appointments, down from 124 in September
53% of arrivals were seen within four hours, against an NHS target of 95%
1,292 patients waited longer than four hours for treatment following a decision to admit
Of those, 114 were delayed by more than 12 hours
Separate NHS Digital data reveals that in September:
The median time to treatment was 113 minutes
Around 5% of patients left before being treated