Five more deaths recorded in North Lincolnshire

There were five more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in North Lincolnshire.

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Thursday, 11th August 2022, 10:21 am

There were five more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in North Lincolnshire.

A total of 470 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on August 10 (Wednesday) – up from 465 a week previously.

They were among 16,616 deaths recorded across Yorkshire and The Humber.

Most Popular

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in North Lincolnshire.

A total of 162,550 deaths were recorded throughout England by August 10 (Wednesday) – up from 161,560 last week.