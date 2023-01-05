Five more deaths recorded in North Lincolnshire

There were five more coronavirus deaths recorded over the last two weeks in North Lincolnshire.

A total of 512 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on January 5 (Thursday) – up from 507 on December 21.

They were among 18,112 deaths recorded across Yorkshire and The Humber.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in North Lincolnshire.

A total of 177,037 deaths were recorded throughout England by January 5 (Thursday) – up from 175,007 a fortnight ago.