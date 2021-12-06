Food hygiene ratings given to eight North Lincolnshire establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of North Lincolnshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

• Rated 5: Starkeys Cafe at Junction 4 Cafe, Broughton, Brigg; rated on November 23

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: The Yarborough Hunt at 49 Bridge Street, Brigg, North Lincolnshire; rated on November 26

• Rated 5: The White Bear at White Bear Inn, Belton Road, Epworth, Doncaster; rated on November 17

• Rated 5: The Green Tree at Green Tree Inn, High Street, Messingham, Scunthorpe; rated on November 5

Takeaways

Plus four ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Sweet Memories at 18 Wrawby Street, Brigg, North Lincolnshire; rated on November 26

• Rated 5: Double Dragon at 273 Ashby High Street, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire; rated on November 15

• Rated 5: Marmaris at 45 Wrawby Street, Brigg, North Lincolnshire; rated on November 11