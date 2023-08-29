Register
Food hygiene ratings given to four North Lincolnshire establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of North Lincolnshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 29th Aug 2023, 10:26 BST
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

• Rated 5: Broadway Cafe at 211a Ashby High Street, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire; rated on August 24

Takeaways

And three ratings have been handed to takeaways:

• Rated 5: Pizza Hot at 20 Westerdale Road, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire; rated on August 21

• Rated 5: The Grandfather Steak House at 39 Doncaster Road, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire; rated on August 17

• Rated 1: Tops Pizza Express at 33 Doncaster Road, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire; rated on July 21