Food hygiene ratings given to four North Lincolnshire establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of North Lincolnshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 5: Broadway Cafe at 211a Ashby High Street, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire; rated on August 24
Takeaways
And three ratings have been handed to takeaways:
• Rated 5: Pizza Hot at 20 Westerdale Road, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire; rated on August 21
• Rated 5: The Grandfather Steak House at 39 Doncaster Road, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire; rated on August 17
• Rated 1: Tops Pizza Express at 33 Doncaster Road, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire; rated on July 21