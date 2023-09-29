Register
Food hygiene ratings given to four North Lincolnshire establishments

By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 29th Sep 2023, 09:54 BST
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of North Lincolnshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Burger King at Doncaster Road, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire; rated on September 26

• Rated 5: Pods Cafe by North Lincs Council Catering at The Pods, Centenary Way, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire; rated on September 21

• Rated 5: Karro Food Group Staff Canteen / Staff Shop at Plot 10, Billet Lane, Normanby Enterprise Park, Scunthorpe; rated on September 8

Takeaways

And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:

• Rated 3: Epworth Tandoori at 48 High Street, Epworth, North Lincolnshire; rated on August 24