Food hygiene ratings given to three North Lincolnshire establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of North Lincolnshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Patrick Jack, Data Reporter
Monday, 25th July 2022, 11:04 am
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

• Rated 5: McDonalds at Gallagher Retail Park, Doncaster Road, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire; rated on July 21

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 4: Schnapps Bar at 89-93 Frodingham Road, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire; rated on June 17

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway:

• Rated 5: Scalinis at 49 High Street, Broughton, Brigg; rated on July 20