Food hygiene ratings given to three North Lincolnshire establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of North Lincolnshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 5: McDonalds at Gallagher Retail Park, Doncaster Road, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire; rated on July 21
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 4: Schnapps Bar at 89-93 Frodingham Road, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire; rated on June 17
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Scalinis at 49 High Street, Broughton, Brigg; rated on July 20