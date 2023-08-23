Register
Food hygiene ratings given to three North Lincolnshire establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of North Lincolnshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 23rd Aug 2023, 10:34 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 4: Scalinis Scunthorpe at 5-7 Ravendale Street North, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire; rated on July 17

• Rated 3: Lord Nelson at The Lord Nelson, 24-25 Market Place, Brigg, North Lincolnshire; rated on July 18

Takeaways

And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:

• Rated 4: Millys at 63b High Street, Broughton, Brigg; rated on July 18