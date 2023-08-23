Food hygiene ratings given to three North Lincolnshire establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of North Lincolnshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 4: Scalinis Scunthorpe at 5-7 Ravendale Street North, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire; rated on July 17
• Rated 3: Lord Nelson at The Lord Nelson, 24-25 Market Place, Brigg, North Lincolnshire; rated on July 18
Takeaways
And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:
• Rated 4: Millys at 63b High Street, Broughton, Brigg; rated on July 18