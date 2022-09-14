Food hygiene ratings given to two North Lincolnshire establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of North Lincolnshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of North Lincolnshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Volunteer Arms, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 25 Whitecross Street, Barton Upon Humber, North Lincolnshire was handed a zero-out-of-five rating after assessment on August 9.
And Wilsons Fish & Chips, a takeaway at 118 Frodingham Road, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire was given a score of three on August 9.