Food hygiene ratings given to two North Lincolnshire establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of North Lincolnshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 16th Mar 2023, 12:17 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Bite To Eat, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Sands Farm, Butterwick Road, Messingham, Scunthorpe was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on February 8.

And Naga Spice, a takeaway at 60 Old Brumby Street, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire was given a score of two on February 8.