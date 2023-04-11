Register
Food hygiene ratings given to two North Lincolnshire establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of North Lincolnshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 11th Apr 2023, 10:19 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Nags Head, a pub, bar or nightclub at Thornton Road, Wootton, Ulceby was handed a two-out-of-five rating after assessment on March 3.

And Papa's Pizza, a takeaway at 4 Chapel Lane, Barton Upon Humber, North Lincolnshire was given a score of three on March 6.