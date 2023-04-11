Food hygiene ratings given to two North Lincolnshire establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of North Lincolnshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 11th Apr 2023, 10:19 BST
Nags Head, a pub, bar or nightclub at Thornton Road, Wootton, Ulceby was handed a two-out-of-five rating after assessment on March 3.
And Papa's Pizza, a takeaway at 4 Chapel Lane, Barton Upon Humber, North Lincolnshire was given a score of three on March 6.