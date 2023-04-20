Food hygiene ratings given to two North Lincolnshire establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of North Lincolnshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 20th Apr 2023, 09:45 BST
The Chancel, a pub, bar or nightclub at Cambridge Avenue, Bottesford, Scunthorpe was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on March 15.
And Yaddlethorpe Takeaway, a takeaway at 30 Quebec Road, Bottesford, Scunthorpe was given a score of one on March 15.