Food hygiene ratings given to two North Lincolnshire establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of North Lincolnshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 23rd May 2023, 09:02 BST
KFC, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Gallagher Retail Park, Doncaster Road, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on April 17.
And Gul's Plaice, a takeaway at 118 Frodingham Road, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire was given a score of three on April 17.