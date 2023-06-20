Register
Food hygiene ratings given to two North Lincolnshire establishments

By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 20th Jun 2023, 10:06 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of North Lincolnshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Victoria Cafe, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 178 Frodingham Road, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on May 15.

And Brigg Kebab House, a takeaway at 11 Springs Parade, Brigg, North Lincolnshire was also given a score of four on May 15.