Food hygiene ratings given to two North Lincolnshire establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of North Lincolnshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 20th Jun 2023, 10:06 BST
Victoria Cafe, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 178 Frodingham Road, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on May 15.
And Brigg Kebab House, a takeaway at 11 Springs Parade, Brigg, North Lincolnshire was also given a score of four on May 15.