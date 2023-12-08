Food hygiene ratings given to two North Lincolnshire establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of North Lincolnshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Phoenix Cafe, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at The Phoenix Cafe Winterton Shopping Village, North Street, Winterton, Scunthorpe was handed a one-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 2.
And Super Pizza, a takeaway at 13b Doncaster Road, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire was given a score of two on November 2.