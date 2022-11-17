Register
Food hygiene ratings given to two North Lincolnshire restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of North Lincolnshire’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Katie Williams, Data Reporter
4 minutes ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Steevie Moons Diner, at 4 High Street, Epworth, Doncaster was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on October 12.

And Truck n Tuck, at Cousins Transport, Gainsthorpe Road East, Gainsthorpe, Gainsborough was given a score of two on October 12.

It means that of North Lincolnshire's 252 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 185 (73%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.