Food hygiene ratings given to two North Lincolnshire restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of North Lincolnshire’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Steevie Moons Diner, at 4 High Street, Epworth, Doncaster was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on October 12.

And Truck n Tuck, at Cousins Transport, Gainsthorpe Road East, Gainsthorpe, Gainsborough was given a score of two on October 12.