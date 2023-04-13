Food hygiene ratings given to two North Lincolnshire restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of North Lincolnshire’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London.

Bengal Spice, at 6 Wrawby Street, Brigg, North Lincolnshire was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on March 8.

And Claires Cafe, at Grange Lane North Cafe, Grange Lane North, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire was given a score of two on March 8.