Food hygiene ratings given to two North Lincolnshire restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of North Lincolnshire’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Bengal Spice, at 6 Wrawby Street, Brigg, North Lincolnshire was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on March 8.
And Claires Cafe, at Grange Lane North Cafe, Grange Lane North, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire was given a score of two on March 8.
It means that of North Lincolnshire's 239 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 189 (79%) have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.