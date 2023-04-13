Register
Food hygiene ratings given to two North Lincolnshire restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of North Lincolnshire’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 13th Apr 2023, 10:08 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Bengal Spice, at 6 Wrawby Street, Brigg, North Lincolnshire was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on March 8.

And Claires Cafe, at Grange Lane North Cafe, Grange Lane North, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire was given a score of two on March 8.

It means that of North Lincolnshire's 239 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 189 (79%) have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.