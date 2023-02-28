Food hygiene ratings given to two North Lincolnshire takeaways

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of North Lincolnshire’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Tops Pizza Express, at 33 Doncaster Road, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire was handed a two-out-of-five rating after assessment on January 23.

And Brigg Kebab House, at 11 Springs Parade, Brigg, North Lincolnshire was given a score of one on January 23.