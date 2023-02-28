Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Food hygiene ratings given to two North Lincolnshire takeaways

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of North Lincolnshire’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Joseph Hook, data reporter
1 hour ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of North Lincolnshire’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Tops Pizza Express, at 33 Doncaster Road, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire was handed a two-out-of-five rating after assessment on January 23.

And Brigg Kebab House, at 11 Springs Parade, Brigg, North Lincolnshire was given a score of one on January 23.

It means that of North Lincolnshire's 163 takeaways with ratings, 93 (57%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.