Food hygiene ratings given to two North Lincolnshire takeaways

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of North Lincolnshire’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of North Lincolnshire’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Bellisimos Riddings, at 99 Willoughby Road, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on February 6.

Advertisement

Advertisement

And Sabalan Pizza, at 269 Ashby High Street, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire was also given a score of four on February 6.