Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
29 minutes ago Elenaor Williams jailed after fabricating sexual abuse claims
44 minutes ago Covonia, Day & Night Nurse among 20 medicines recalled in UK
2 hours ago Jeremy Clarkson applies for a temporary car park on Diddly Squat Farm
2 hours ago UK TikTok ban not being ruled out by government
3 hours ago Gary Lineker calls out Elon Musk as son receives Twitter death threats
5 hours ago UK job vacancies fall for eighth time in a row

Food hygiene ratings given to two North Lincolnshire takeaways

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of North Lincolnshire’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 14th Mar 2023, 10:59 GMT

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of North Lincolnshire’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Bellisimos Riddings, at 99 Willoughby Road, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on February 6.

And Sabalan Pizza, at 269 Ashby High Street, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire was also given a score of four on February 6.

It means that of North Lincolnshire's 162 takeaways with ratings, 93 (57%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.