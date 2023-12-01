Food hygiene ratings handed to 11 North Lincolnshire establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 11 of North Lincolnshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to six restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Willow Tree Restaurant & Tea Room at Fairgardens Nursery, Cleatham Road, Kirton In Lindsey, North Lincolnshire; rated on November 30

• Rated 5: Ulceby Truckstop at Truck Stop, Killingholme Road, Ulceby, North Lincolnshire; rated on November 14

• Rated 5: Dog House Pub and Italian Restaurant (Hunt Leisure) at The Exchange Coach House Inn, Bigby Street, Brigg, North Lincolnshire; rated on November 10

• Rated 5: Cheeky Chimps at Unit 1b, Birkdale Road, Bottesford, North Lincolnshire; rated on November 7

• Rated 5: Ashby Decoy Golf Club at Burringham Road, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire; rated on November 2

• Rated 4: KFC at Gallagher Retail Park, Doncaster Road, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire; rated on October 26

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And four ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Duke William at Duke William Hotel, 27 Church Street, Haxey, Doncaster; rated on November 29

• Rated 5: Magna Charta Inn at Barrow Road, New Holland, North Lincolnshire; rated on November 22

• Rated 5: Three Horse Shoes at 1 North Street, West Butterwick, Scunthorpe; rated on November 16

• Rated 5: The Sloop Inn at 81 Waterside Road, Barton Upon Humber, North Lincolnshire; rated on November 8

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway: