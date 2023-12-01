Food hygiene ratings handed to 11 North Lincolnshire establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 11 of North Lincolnshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to six restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Willow Tree Restaurant & Tea Room at Fairgardens Nursery, Cleatham Road, Kirton In Lindsey, North Lincolnshire; rated on November 30
• Rated 5: Ulceby Truckstop at Truck Stop, Killingholme Road, Ulceby, North Lincolnshire; rated on November 14
• Rated 5: Dog House Pub and Italian Restaurant (Hunt Leisure) at The Exchange Coach House Inn, Bigby Street, Brigg, North Lincolnshire; rated on November 10
• Rated 5: Cheeky Chimps at Unit 1b, Birkdale Road, Bottesford, North Lincolnshire; rated on November 7
• Rated 5: Ashby Decoy Golf Club at Burringham Road, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire; rated on November 2
• Rated 4: KFC at Gallagher Retail Park, Doncaster Road, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire; rated on October 26
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And four ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Duke William at Duke William Hotel, 27 Church Street, Haxey, Doncaster; rated on November 29
• Rated 5: Magna Charta Inn at Barrow Road, New Holland, North Lincolnshire; rated on November 22
• Rated 5: Three Horse Shoes at 1 North Street, West Butterwick, Scunthorpe; rated on November 16
• Rated 5: The Sloop Inn at 81 Waterside Road, Barton Upon Humber, North Lincolnshire; rated on November 8
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Forum at 248 Ashby High Street, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire; rated on November 8