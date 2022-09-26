Food hygiene ratings handed to 18 North Lincolnshire establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 18 of North Lincolnshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to nine restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Slate House Cafe at Slate House Farm, Holme, North Lincolnshire; rated on September 4

• Rated 5: Shepherds Place Farm at Shepherds Place, Akeferry Road, Graizelound, Doncaster; rated on September 2

• Rated 5: Buzz Bingo at Gala Social Club, Brigg Road, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire; rated on September 1

• Rated 5: White Horse at White Horse Hotel, Wrawby Street, Brigg, North Lincolnshire; rated on September 1

• Rated 5: Subway at Unit H, Lakeside Retail Park, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire; rated on August 23

• Rated 5: Starbucks at 61-63 High Street, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire; rated on August 22

• Rated 5: Subway at Unit 1 Asda Stores Ltd, Burringham Road, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire; rated on August 16

• Rated 4: Route 15 American Diner at 6 Ravendale Street North, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire; rated on August 17

• Rated 2: El Toro Cafe at 99 High Street, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire; rated on August 15

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And five ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: White Hart at North Street, Owston Ferry, North Lincolnshire; rated on September 22

• Rated 5: Victory Club at Hungate, Barton Upon Humber, North Lincolnshire; rated on September 13

• Rated 5: Class 6 at Doncaster Road, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire; rated on September 7

• Rated 5: Glenny's Bar at 128-132 Cottage Beck Road, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire; rated on September 5

• Rated 4: Thornton Hunt Inn at 17 Main Street, Thornton Curtis, Ulceby; rated on August 12

Takeaways

Plus four ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Messingham Tandoori at 9 Wendover Road, Messingham, Scunthorpe; rated on September 12

• Rated 5: China Kitchen at 12 Newbigg, Westwoodside, Haxey North Lincolnshire; rated on August 3

• Rated 4: Epworth Tandoori at 48 High Street, Epworth, North Lincolnshire; rated on September 22