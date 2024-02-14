Food hygiene ratings handed to 19 North Lincolnshire establishments

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 19 of North Lincolnshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to nine restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Skydive Hibaldstow at Hibaldstow Airfield, Redbourne Road, Hibaldstow, North Lincolnshire; rated on February 7

• Rated 5: Bengal Village at 16-20 Fleetgate, Barton Upon Humber, North Lincolnshire; rated on February 6

• Rated 5: Shimla Spice at 19 High Street, Kirton In Lindsey, Gainsborough; rated on February 6

• Rated 5: Costa Coffee at Unit 6, North Lincolnshire Shopping Park, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire; rated on January 31

• Rated 5: Subway at Unit 5, North Lincolnshire Shopping Park, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire; rated on January 31

• Rated 5: The Old Tile Works at Far Ings Road, Barton Upon Humber, North Lincolnshire; rated on January 31

• Rated 5: Shipleys Curiositeas at 53 Wrawby Street, Brigg, North Lincolnshire; rated on January 30

• Rated 5: Ferry Boat Bar & Grill at Ferry Boat Inn, 9 South Street, West Butterwick, Scunthorpe; rated on January 25

• Rated 5: OSI Canteen by Apollo Site Services at Osi Food Solutions Ltd, Luneburg Way, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire; rated on January 25

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And four ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Rangers Cafe Bar and Function Room at Winterton Football Ground, 54 West Street, Winterton, Scunthorpe; rated on February 9

• Rated 5: Bottesford Town Football Club & Snack Shack at Ontario Road, Bottesford, North Lincolnshire; rated on February 7

• Rated 5: Masonic Hall at Normanby Road, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire; rated on January 30

• Rated 5: The Old Farmhouse at Gallagher Retail Park, Gunness, North Lincolnshire; rated on January 30

Takeaways

Plus six ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Yo! To Go Scunthorpe at Tesco, Gallagher Retail Park, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire; rated on February 13

• Rated 5: Panku Scunthorpe at Asda Stores Ltd, Burringham Road, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire; rated on February 12

• Rated 5: Wilson Takeaway at 118 Frodingham Road, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire; rated on February 6

• Rated 5: Stars Takeaway at 66 Old Brumby Street, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire; rated on January 25

• Rated 5: Golden City at 76 Wrawby Street, Brigg, North Lincolnshire; rated on January 11