Food hygiene ratings handed to eight North Lincolnshire establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of North Lincolnshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to six restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: The Wheatsheaf at 15 Station Road, Hibaldstow, Brigg; rated on December 8
• Rated 5: Taco Bell at Frankie And Bennys, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire; rated on December 7
• Rated 5: Laundry Lounge at 33 Broadway, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire; rated on December 6
• Rated 5: Costa Coffee at Unit Su24a, 24 Jubilee Way, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire; rated on November 30
• Rated 5: Stableyard Cafe Normanby Hall at Normanby Hall, Thealby Road, Normanby, Burton Upon Stather North Lin; rated on November 30
• Rated 3: Mowbrays at 35 High Street, Haxey, Doncaster; rated on November 4
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: Comet Hotel at East Common Lane, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire; rated on November 30
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 5: AFC at 110 Frodingham Road, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire; rated on December 7