Food hygiene ratings handed to eight North Lincolnshire establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of North Lincolnshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to six restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: The Wheatsheaf at 15 Station Road, Hibaldstow, Brigg; rated on December 8

• Rated 5: Taco Bell at Frankie And Bennys, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire; rated on December 7

• Rated 5: Laundry Lounge at 33 Broadway, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire; rated on December 6

• Rated 5: Costa Coffee at Unit Su24a, 24 Jubilee Way, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire; rated on November 30

• Rated 5: Stableyard Cafe Normanby Hall at Normanby Hall, Thealby Road, Normanby, Burton Upon Stather North Lin; rated on November 30

• Rated 3: Mowbrays at 35 High Street, Haxey, Doncaster; rated on November 4

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: Comet Hotel at East Common Lane, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire; rated on November 30

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway:

