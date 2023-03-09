Food hygiene ratings handed to eight North Lincolnshire establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of North Lincolnshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of North Lincolnshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

Advertisement

Advertisement

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Starbucks Barton Upon Humber at Site Of New Petrol Station, Ferriby Road, Barton Upon Humber, North Lincolnshire; rated on March 2

• Rated 5: College Yard Cafe at 10 College Yard, Brigg, North Lincolnshire; rated on February 24

Advertisement

Advertisement

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Beacon Hotel at Burringham Road, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire; rated on February 24

Advertisement

Advertisement

• Rated 5: The Shires at Gainsthorpe Road West, Gainsthorpe, North Lincolnshire; rated on February 22

• Rated 5: Butchers Arms at White House Lane, West Halton, Scunthorpe; rated on February 19

Takeaways

Advertisement

Advertisement

Plus three ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Great China at 12 Westerdale Road, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire; rated on February 28

• Rated 5: Naughty & Nice Dessert Bar at Ff13 St Johns Market, Jubilee Way, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire; rated on February 28