Food hygiene ratings handed to eight North Lincolnshire establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of North Lincolnshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Published 8th Sep 2023, 11:03 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of North Lincolnshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Old Barn Tea Room at 6 Park Street, Winterton, Scunthorpe; rated on September 5

• Rated 5: Sugar Crush at 4 Pavilion Row, Doncaster Road, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire; rated on September 4

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: Take A Gander at 1 High Street, Burringham, Scunthorpe; rated on September 5

Takeaways

Plus five ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Winterton Chef at 122-124 Earlsgate, Winterton, Scunthorpe; rated on August 30

• Rated 5: Excel Fisheries at 126a Rowland Road, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire; rated on August 29

• Rated 5: Man Lee Takeaway at 190 East Common Lane, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire; rated on August 29

• Rated 5: Markham's Fish and Chip Shop at 46 High Street, Messingham, Scunthorpe; rated on August 25

• Rated 1: Taste of Punjab at 201a High Street, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire; rated on August 3